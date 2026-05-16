/Ajay Devgn shifts Dhamaal 4 release date to give Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle a clear run

The 2026 release calendar for Bollywood is crowded with some major films, including Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar’s separate comedy entertainers. As per the latest update, Devgn has reportedly decided to postpone the release of Dhamaal 4 to ensure a smoother theatrical run for Kumar’s much-awaited Welcome To The Jungle.

Dhamaal 4 is postponed

The fourth installment of the comedy franchise was earlier expected to hit cinemas on July 3 or July 4, 2026; however, the makers have now shifted the release to July 17. This step has been taken to create a wider gap between the two big-budget projects.

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According to reports, it was decided after discussions between Devgn and Kumar themselves. Since both films belong to the multi-starrer comedy genre and are aimed at family audiences, the actors reportedly felt that releasing them too close to each other could affect the business prospects of both films.

As per Hindustan Times, a source said, "Ajay and Akshay have been friends for as long as they have been massive stars. They both produce films too apart from acting, and understand how important it is to allow every film to have sufficient breathing space. Which is why the discussion went off smoothly and they understood that the audience would need a gap between two comedies."

About Welcome To The Jungle

The upcoming film is the third chapter in the franchise that began with the 2007 blockbuster directed by Anees Bazmee. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is a multi-starrer film that features, Kumar alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, Sayaji Shinde, and several others.

Backed by AA Nadiadwala and Star Studios in association with Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films, it is slated to hit theatres on June 26, 2026.

About Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4 brings back several familiar faces from the franchise, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film also features Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye and Ravi Kishan in key roles.