/Ajay Devgn admits box-office pressure ahead of Dhamaal 4 release; reveals why sequels continue to work

Ahead of the release of Dhamaal 4, Ajay Devgn has opened up about the anxiety surrounding a film's release. The actor has spent more than three decades in Bollywood, but he still thinks about audience expectations and box-office pressure.

Ajay Devgn on box office expectations

During the trailer release of the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise, Devgn was asked whether he still feels the weight of box-office expectations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



To which the actor said, "Thoda bahut toh rehta hai. Aapne itni mehnat ki hai toh film audience ko pasand aani chahiye aur chalni chahiye. Toh koshish toh yahi rehti hai ki film aisi banaye ki logon ko pasand aaye. Toh jab film release ho rahi hoti hai toh thoda pressure mein sab hi aate hain (There is always a little bit of pressure. When you have worked so hard on a film, you naturally want the audience to like it and for it to do well. The effort is always to make a film that people will enjoy. So when the film is about to be released, everyone feels a certain amount of pressure)."

The event was attended by several cast members, including Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan and Upendra Limaye.

Ajay Devgn on the trend of sequels

The conversation then shifted to the growing trend of sequels in Hindi cinema. The actor who has been a part of Golmaal, Singham, Drishyam, and now Dhamaal shared his perspective, saying, "I think sequel tabhi work karta hai jab uske characters logon ko pasand aajaye. Chahe yeh (Dhamaal 4) le lijiye, Golmaal le lijiye. Woh characters ko naam se jaante hain. Ek baar characters ke saath audience jud jaati hai na toh we can take the story forward (I think a sequel works only when the audience connects with and likes its characters. Whether it's this franchise or something like Golmaal, people know those characters by name. Once the audience forms a bond with the characters, we can continue taking the story forward)."

About Dhamaal 4

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the latest chapter of the comedy franchise features Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Upendra, Esha Gupta, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Anjali Dinesh Anand, alongside Devgn.

The Dhamaal series began in 2007, and was followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011 and Total Dhamaal in 2019.