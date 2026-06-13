/Ikka release: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's gripping court room to premiere on Netflix in July

Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, is set to release in July. The courtroom drama reunites the two actors on screen years after their acclaimed film Border. It also marks Khanna’s first project following the outstanding success of Dhurandhar.

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the courtroom thriller also stars Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles.

Ikka release date: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's film to release on July 10

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July is packed with back-to-back exciting releases. Among them is the high-stakes courtroom drama featuring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. In the film, Deol plays a celebrated lawyer, while Khanna plays the man he defends in court. The movie releases on July 10.

On Saturday, Netflix announced the release date alongside a poster featuring both actors and reading,''Some Trials Don't End in Court.''