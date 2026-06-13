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Ikka release: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's gripping court room to premiere on Netflix in July

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 13, 2026, 14:53 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 14:53 IST
Ikka release: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's gripping court room to premiere on Netflix in July

Ikka release Photograph: (X)

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Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, the two most celebrated actors of the Indian film industry,  are coming together for a gripping courtroom drama. Scroll to find out when it is releasing online. 

Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, is set to release in July. The courtroom drama reunites the two actors on screen years after their acclaimed film Border. It also marks Khanna’s first project following the outstanding success of Dhurandhar.

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the courtroom thriller also stars Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles.

Ikka release date: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's film to release on July 10

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July is packed with back-to-back exciting releases. Among them is the high-stakes courtroom drama featuring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. In the film, Deol plays a celebrated lawyer, while Khanna plays the man he defends in court. The movie releases on July 10.

On Saturday, Netflix announced the release date alongside a poster featuring both actors and reading,''Some Trials Don't End in Court.''

Saring the intense poster, the caption read: ''Tareekh aa gayi hai. Kanoon ke khel mein ikka jald utrega 🔥⚖️Watch Ikka, out 10 July, only on Netflix.''

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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