/Tom Cruise celebrates friend David Beckham as he receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

On Friday, David Beckham was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking another achievement in his illustrious career. The former England captain received the 2,849th star for his contribution to football and global popular culture.

Beckham attended the event with family

Beckham attended the event alongside his wife Victoria Beckham and their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Tom Cruise also joined the celebrations and delivered an emotional tribute to the football legend. Former footballer Robbie Keane was also present for the occasion.

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Tom Cruise praises Beckham

Speaking at the ceremony, Cruise opened up about the footballer, saying, "His (Beckham's) is a Hollywood story. A boy who believed in something bigger than himself, had to work for every opportunity he received, went on to influence his sport, shaped culture around the world and created opportunities for generations who followed. For all the records, achievements and recognition, the thing that has impressed me most is that success never changed who he is. The same core values that got him here, are the ones he lives by today."

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Cruise also revisited one of Beckham's most memorable moments on the football field. "The ball was in the air for just 3.5 seconds," Cruise said. "But that moment has now lived for three decades in the minds of everyone who saw it and in the history of sport. And if you didn't know who he was then, you certainly did a few months later," he added.

Beckham family Photograph: (AFP)

Beckham's acceptance speech

During his acceptance speech, Beckham expressed gratitude to everyone who had supported him. "I want to thank my incredible family, my parents and my sisters who always supported my dreams," he said.

He further praised his family, saying, "Victoria, my amazing wife for almost 30 years, without whom none of this would be possible or enjoyable. My beautiful children are the reason that I get out of bed in the morning. Kids, I hope you bring my grandchildren here one day and tell them about a boy who dreamed big. To make you all proud is my greatest achievement. I'm so grateful for you all. I love you and thank you so much."