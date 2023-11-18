David Beckham pens a thankyou note for Shah Rukh and Sonam: 'Hosted me with such warmth and kindness'

Legendary footballer David Beckham is going back from India with a heart full of love and Indian delicacies. Beckham, who was in India as a UNICEF ambassador, had a great time as he enjoyed the gripping semi-final World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Later, he attended a grand welcome party hosted by Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, at their Mumbai residence. David also got a warm welcome from Shah Rukh Khan at his home in Mannat, Mumbai.



On Friday, Beckham penned a thank you note for Sonam, Anand, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for the heartful welcome.

Sharing a picture with Shah Rukh, Beckham wrote,''Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man’s home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, @gaurikhan, their beautiful children and close friends – what a special way to end my first visit to India... Thank you my friend – you and your family are welcome any time in my home…'' View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) × The second picture showed David posing with Sonam and Anand at their home. He wrote further, ''@sonamkapoor and @anandahuja - you hosted me with such warmth and kindness this week, thank you for the amazing evening you created at your home - see you again soon ❤️🇮🇳.''

Soon after the post was shared, Sonam commented, ''You’re extremely gracious and a thorough gentleman. ❤️.''

Sonam's party was a star-studded night and many A-listers like Sonam's father and actor Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Farhan Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others, were in attendance. However, Shah Rukh's get-together was an intimate affair. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) × Shah Rukh shared a picture with David on his Instagram handle and wrote, ''Last nite with an icon…and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep….@Davidbeckham.''