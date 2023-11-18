Salman Khan on World Cup and Tiger 3: 'India will win and then I want all of you to return to theatres'

Crossing 300 crore globally Tiger 3 is earning well at the box office. A week after the release of the film, the makers hosted a fan event in Mumbai with the lead cast of the movie, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, in attendance.



During the event, Salman, Katrina, and Emraan get candid with the fans and media present at the venue. Several videos from the event show Salman and Katrina dancing to the tunes of ''Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'', Salman kissing Emran, his witty answers, and other things.



At the fun-filled event, the megastar also spoke about the fractured release on Diwali Day, and then the film took his career's best opening. Released on the big festive date, the film went on to leave an indelible mark with its collection figures and emerged as the highest Diwali opener ever. Notably, the movie's box office collection has been affected by the World Cup tournaments.



Addressing the same, Khan said that he wishes the best to the Indian team for the final match and hopes that the audience will return to the theatre after the World Cup is over.

"Actually, it’s amazing that even after the World Cup match and India was scoring well and won all the matches, we entered during this time. And our collections are really good. Inshallah, India will win the match tomorrow. And I want my fans to return to theatres after the World Cup is over," Salman said.



The cricket World Cup final between India and Australia will be played on Sunday (Nov 19) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.



Released on the day of Diwali, the film has so far performed well at the box office; however, the movie has seen a dip in numbers this week.



The third film of the franchise earned the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark at the domestic box office on the first weekend of its release. On Monday, the movie earned Rs 57.52 crore (Rs 570 million), and on Tuesday, it grossed Rs 44.5 crore (Rs 440 million).



Tiger 3 review