Tiger 3 review: Salman Khan's latest is not as sharp as its prequels

It is all there. Patriotism, mind-numbing action stunts, beautiful locales, spies with hot bods, dialogue baazi and superstar cameos- yet Salman Khan's latest Tiger 3 somehow doesn't leave a lasting impact. The third film in the hugely successful Tiger franchise, Tiger 3 is part of the YRF spy universe which also comprises of films like Pathaan and War. The tropes are familiar and writers Sridhar Raghavan and Aditya Chopra ensure that Salman Khan and even Katrina Kaif are shown larger than life with a story that may not always make sense, has twists in abundance and is high on drama, and patriotism and yet Tiger 3 somehow does not leave a lasting impression.



Salman Khan once again reprises his role as RAW agent Tiger who now lives in Austria with his wife Zoya (Katrina Kaif)- a former ISI agent - and their son Junior (how original a name!) Sent on a covert mission to a land from where no one comes out alive by RAW chief (Revathy grossly underutilised) Tiger meets his old nemesis/colleague who on his deathbed reveals that a new terrorist group poses a huge threat to the security of the sub-continent. The group's leader is Aatish Rahman (Emraan Hashmi ) who forces Tiger and Zoya to steal a crucial briefcase that poses a threat to the security of India and Pakistan. The couple agree because Rahman has held their son hostage and it is an operation that can put their careers at stake forever.



While the plot seems credible, it is the numerous twists that can be a little mind-boggling. Somewhere in the second half, when Shah Rukh Khan appears in an extended cameo as Pathaan - I realised I had lost track of the plot. Why are Pathaan and Tiger fighting, who are they fighting and in which country is not clear. And director Maneesh Sharma indulges the audience with an elaborate action sequence which seems endless and illogical. It has two ageing superstars of Bollywood trying to make us believe that they are actually performing these death-defying stunts - sure if they insist so. The story eventually finds a footing as it nears the climax when the pace truly picks up.



I didn't mind the elaborate action sequence- even though they are VFX heavy - or the elaborate chase sequences across the rocky terrain of Turkey. They all make for a visually grand experience. In one scene, Khan even free falls from a cliff- much like Tom Cruise in the recent Mission Impossible film- and the entire sequence looks impressive. But when it comes to the story, it tries to arm-twist emotions of patriotism from the viewers. Like Pathaan, Tiger 3 too doesn't call Pakistan bad but some of its people are terrible. Tiger in fact at one point mentions that it is his in-law's home and he will rise up to the occasion to protect his in-laws.



Salman Khan eases into the role of Tiger, a man who has become more attentive and sceptical over the years. But while his character is not given many layers and Khan plays it as it is- the writers give the film's antagonist Aatish played by Hashmi more depth. You get why he is so angsty, why he wants complete destruction and why he is keen to destroy Tiger and his family. Katrina Kaif on the other hand gets elbaorate fight sequences which showcases her fitness. Kaif as the no-nonsense Zoya has also aged and beats up more than she talks. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, brings in his charm and cockiness and much like Pathaan, Tiger 3's high point is the banter between the two Khan amid fighting the Pakistani army and shielding themselves from crashing helicopters and machetes.



Tiger 3 has the elements of a typical Bollywood actioner but perhaps its release is not well timed. It comes in the same year when people are still reeling under the blitzkrieg of Pathaan and Jawan, where SRK has already done something similar- saved humanity and made India proud. And so Tiger 3 gives you a sense of deja vu.



I wish the writing was more credible. Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai had a coherent plot but in Tiger 3, the story seems like the least of the concerns for the makers. Instread it glorofies Salman Khan as this larger than life action hero who can jump off cliffs and fight men double his size easily. No harm in that but at least back it up with a proper story, no?



When the story shifts to Pakistan, the stereotypes hilariously kick in. The urdu becomes more pronounced which is comical and totally unnecssary, the glorfication of India becomes more obvious and naturally more hilaruious.

The music by Pritam is extyremely average even tjough it has Arijit Singh doing playback for Salman Khan for the first time.



If you have been a fan of Salman Khan films, you may like Tiger 3. It has Khan playing a cool sauve spy who single handledly can save a country. If you like the idea of YRF's Spyverse, there is an easter egg in the end that is worth waiting for. But if you are looking for a coherent story and a slick spy thriller - maybe this is not the best film in the Tiger franchise.



Tiger 3 has released world wide on Novemver 12.