/David Beckham to join Hollywood legends with Walk of Fame star as FIFA World Cup 2026 begins

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced that David Beckham is all set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this month. This marks another milestone in the remarkable career of the former England captain.

David Beckham to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame

As per Variety, he will receive the honour in Los Angeles on June 12. This date is special because it aligns with the opening stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is being hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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The event is reportedly expected to happen on Hollywood Boulevard, with Beckham's star being unveiled just hours before a World Cup fixture between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, California.

Ana Martinez on Beckham's achievement

According to DW, opening up about the significance of the recognition, Ana Martinez of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said, "David Beckham's recognition with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Sports Entertainment category comes at a fitting moment as the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup."

She further added, "Beckham's role in elevating soccer's profile in America and his lasting influence on sports, entertainment, and global culture make this honor especially meaningful."

Beckham's legacy

Beckham is known for his remarkable contribution to football for over multiple decades. He received prominence with Manchester United in the 1990s and is said to be one of the most recognizable figures in the world of sports.

Additionally, he is also a part of the entertainment industry. In 2019, Beckham co-founded production company Studio 99, and his public profile grew after his marriage to Victoria Beckham, formerly of the Spice Girls.