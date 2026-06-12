/Dhamaal trailer is out! Ajay Devgn and his team are back on a treasure hunt, this time, it's hidden under 'M', not 'W'!

Dhamaal 4 is going to be crazy, crazy, and crazy. Packed with snakes, crocodiles, and tigers, and led by actors Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, the trailer of the fourth installment promises non-stop fun. Once again, it’s a mission to find the treasure, but this time, it’s not under a ‘W’, it’s under an ‘M’.

Set to release on 10th July, the movie brings together a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

Dhamaal trailer is out!

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The trailer brings back the Dhamaal boys, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish, Jaaved, and Sanjay, as they set off on the biggest treasure hunt of their lives. But before they get to the money, they will have to get past several wild animals. The journey to find the gold isn’t easy. It comes with a mountain of trouble, as the gang finds itself caught in a whirlwind of hilarious misadventures, unexpected twists, and endless hurdles in a race to claim the treasure first.

This eclectic line-up sets the stage for unrestrained madness, comic chaos, silly dialogues and non-stop laughs, promising a rib-tickling entertainer.

Earlier, the movie was set to release on July 17. However, now, the movie has been postponed and will be released in cinemas on July 10.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti

International, Panorama Studios production.

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar,

Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Dhamaal franchise