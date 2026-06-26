/Chauhaan first look: Ajay Devgn unleashes fierce avatar in Aanand L Rai's next action drama | Watch

Ajay Devgn is all set to star in another action-packed film titled Chauhaan. The makers on Thursday unveiled the first look of the movie, sparking a buzz among fans. The announcement coincides with the birth anniversary of renowned action director Veeru Devgan, the actor's late father, and it gives a glimpse of Ajay's intense new avatar.

Chauhaan's first look

The announcement video was shared on social media with a caption, "#CHAUHAAN aa raha hai. On the late Veeru Devgan Ji's birth anniversary, we are bringing back our OG action star, Ajay Devgn, in an action entertainer built for the big screen. In cinemas on 1st October, 2027. Thank you Veeru Ji, for everything you gave to action cinema, and for a legacy that continues to inspire generations."

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The teaser of the film appears to hint at a politically charged action drama set amid unrest in Kashmir. It begins with glimpses of violence, fights and heavy security deployment before shifting focus to the arrival of Devgn's character.

The actor enters the frame wearing a mask and strides into the chaos, carrying a travel bag with a vintage music player placed on top. Another thing that captures attention in the teaser is the use of the hit song Jumma Chumma De De in the background.

The video also features a dialogue, "Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai," that has left viewers excited.

Internet reactions

Praising the teaser, one user wrote, "This is the OG Avatar of Ajay Devgan." Another comment read, "Finally Ajay Devgan is back in old singham style." "Ajay is back all time blockbuster," said another user. "OG Ajay devgn is back," wrote one. "When this dialogue is seen in the theatre, there will be whistles and applause...," one wrote praising the dialogue.

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