/TV actor Rohit Chandel arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a 16-year-old girl, investigation underway

Television actor Rohit Chandel, who gained popularity with his performances in Pandya Store and Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 10 (Friday). The actor has been accused of allegedly stalking and harassing a 16-year-old girl in Mumbai's eastern suburbs.

TV actor Rohit Chandel arrested

On July 10 (Friday), Rohit Chandel was arrested from his residence in Dahisar by the Pant Nagar Police. As per the complaint, the actor is accused of harassing a minor in the city's eastern suburbs. The allegations include harassing the girl, stalking and making repeated phone calls.

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Reportedly, the complaint also mentions that on July 5, the actor allegedly stopped the girl near her housing society, followed her, got into a verbal argument, abused her, and assaulted her.



According to multiple reports, the case has been filed against the 29-year-old actor under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences).

It has been reported that the police have also invoked Sections 78 (stalking) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the actor. Following his arrest, the actor was produced before a special POCSO court, which remanded him into police custody.



The investigation is currently ongoing. As reported by The Times of India, a police official stated, “Following the complaint, a case was registered, and the accused has been placed under arrest. Further probe is underway in the case."

About Rohit Chandel