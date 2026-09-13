/Verity star Dakota Johnson, Machine Gun Kelly spark dating rumours after secret New York outing | See pics

Dakota Johnson has sparked dating rumours with Machine Gun Kelly after the two were spotted on a secret outing in New York City. The duo was reportedly seen at Taylor Swift’s Tribeca apartment on September 11, although Swift was said to be out of town at the time.

Johnson-Kelly spark dating rumours

The low-key meeting has fuelled speculation that Johnson and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, could be exploring a new romance.

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As per TMZ, the 36-year-old actress was the first to arrive at the Manhattan property. She travelled in a black SUV and entered the building through the garage. She was assisted by the members of Swift’s team.

Around half an hour later, MGK arrived and was reportedly escorted inside by Johnson’s security, as per t2online.

According to reports, two were said to have remained at the apartment for several hours before leaving together. It is also claimed that they then headed towards Johnson’s nearby hotel.

When did the two reportedly meet?

According to reports, Johnson and MGK were both guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in July. It is said that the two may have first crossed paths at the star-studded celebration.

Johnson kept her appearance casual during the reported outing, wearing an all-black ensemble. MGK, meanwhile, was seen in a jacket featuring a large skeleton design on the back, paired with black trousers and casual sneakers.

Neither Johnson nor MGK has confirmed that they are dating.

Dakota Johnson and MGK's past relationships

The dating rumours arrive shortly after Johnson’s breakup with singer-songwriter Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury. The two were first linked in late 2025 and were later seen together publicly before reports of their split came up in August.

Before Role Model, Johnson was in a long-term relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The pair began dating in 2017 and their relationship eventually came to an end in June 2025.