Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reveal the unique name of their two-month-old daughter

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just shared the name of their baby girl. The former couple announced the birth of their first child on March 27 this year. Now, they have shared their baby girl’s moniker. Kelly shared a video on his Instagram page where he can be seen playing a ukulele for his daughter, who rocked back and forth in her baby bouncer.

"Saga Blade Fox-Baker thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox," Kelly wrote in the caption, revealing his daughter's name for the first time.

On March 27, Fox welcomed her fourth baby, a girl, her first with Kelly. The singer, 35, shared the exciting news on his Instagram as he posted a video of himself with his newborn daughter.

"She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed" Kelly wrote in the caption. "3/27/25."

In the black-and-white video, Kelly could be seen holding his baby daughter's hand, stroking her fingers.



About Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox



The pair got engaged in January 2022 after years of dating but broke up in November the same year. Soon after their break up they announced their pregnancy.



The actress is already mom to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Kelly is also dad to daughter Casie, 15, with his ex-Emma Cannon.

While Fox and Kelly announced their pregnancy together, sources close to the actress stated she was not in talking terms with Kelly post break up. "They tried to make things work for many years. It was exhausting for Megan," a source told PEOPLE.

"She's done with him now. She just wants to focus on the baby and her boys now. She lives alone and doesn't have much contact with MGK," they continued. "She's doing okay. She's very excited about the baby."

Fox first announced that she was expecting her first baby with Kelly in November. "Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," she captioned the post, using song lyrics from Kelly's track "last november," which was dedicated to a past pregnancy loss of the couple.