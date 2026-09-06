/Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Rohed Khan? Meet the Austrian actor from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Every year, every season, Bigg Boss 20 brings together a diverse mix of television personalities, influencers and actors. Rohed Khan is one of the names that adds to the international touch this season. The Austrian actor and model, who has been part of few Bollywood projects, is stepping into the world of reality television with Salman Khan as host.

Who is Rohed Khan?

Rohed Khan is an Austrian actor and model whose career spans Bollywood, European and international productions. His professional profile describes him as an Austrian national working between Europe, the UK and India. It lists Afghanistan as his place of birth and says that he grew up between different cultures and languages.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rohed is fluent in German, English, Dari/Farsi and Hindi, a combination that has helped him work across multilingual productions. His professional specialisation is listed as action and martial-arts acting, reflecting the kind of roles he has taken on during his career.

Rohed Khan's Bollywood debut and more projects

Before and alongside his acting work, Khan also had experience in modelling and international advertising campaigns. His professional biography lists campaigns for brands including Gillette, Doritos, Harley Davidson, Sony Camera and others.

Rohed entered the Bollywood industry with Tejas, the 2023 action film starring Kangana Ranaut. He played Sarqalam, an antagonist in the film. His performance also established the action-orientated space that has become an important part of his screen career.

Rohed's next major Bollywood association came with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which starred Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. He played a militant leader in the 2024 action entertainer. His role was part of the film's larger action-driven narrative, further adding to his association with intense and physically demanding characters. His Austrian Actors profile officially lists his credit as militant head.

Khan's filmography extends beyond Tejas and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. His professional credits include Detective Sherdil, in which he played Shane, and Sarzameen, where he was cast as Aabil Bhat. He is also associated with the international feature Les Clochettes de Kaboul, also known as When She Hears the Bells. The project features Golshifteh Farahani, with Khan playing the character Milad.

When Rohed Khan revealed he had to leave Squid Game for Bollywood film

In an interview with the Free Press Journal in 2024, Rohed Khan had revealed in an interview that he had chosen to work on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan after leaving an opportunity connected to Squid Game. He also recalled arriving in Mumbai without even having a hotel booking as he began pursuing opportunities in the Indian film industry.

Do you know Rohed Khan has a martial arts background?