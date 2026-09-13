/'It’s going to be a war': Ben Shelton on facing Zverev in US Open title clash

Ben Shelton moved into the 2026 US Open final with a win over Frances Tiafoe and is now one victory away from ending America’s 23-year wait for a men’s singles champion, with top seed Alexander Zverev standing in his way. With his first Grand Slam title now within reach, Shelton is ready to give everything he has. The final will be played on Sunday (Sept 13) at 11:30 PM IST.

Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, Shelton said, “I’m ready to go. It’s going to be a war on Sunday. I’m going to leave it all on the court. Win or lose, obviously, I’m going to be proud of myself and what I’ve done, but this is the dream. This is what I’m playing for now."

"It’s right in front of me, and I’m definitely not going to take my foot off the gas. My team and I think about things long-term. We’re not looking for instant gratification. I know I still have so much further to go as a tennis player and to become the best version of myself, but it is right there, one more match, and, like I said, I’ll leave everything on the court.”

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Shelton’s impressive run has already created a major moment for American tennis. No American man has won the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003. Shelton has also become the first Black American man since Arthur Ashe to reach the US Open final.

Speaking about the importance of his achievement, Shelton thanked his family and everyone who has supported him throughout his career.

“It means everything. A lot of people have sacrificed a lot for me to be in this position that I’m in today. My whole family, both sides of my family, have gone through a lot to give not only my parents, but also us grandkids, the opportunities that we’ve had. I think that’s always what I’m thinking about and what I’m grateful for when it really comes down to it. I think about the people who’ve backed me and been in my corner. Making history and being a part of history is pretty great, but obviously, the job’s not finished,” he added.

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The semi-final against Tiafoe once again showed Shelton’s ability to fight back. He lost the opening set but bounced back strongly, winning the next three sets to secure his place in the final.

“Really happy to close it out the way I did in four sets. I definitely didn’t want to have five sets on my body going into the finals, but I thought I played a clean match. Tiafoe also played outstandingly and pushed me in so many ways. So, to be able to get through that one and win three sets in a row after dropping the first, I couldn’t be happier,” Shelton said.

His quarter-final win over Alcaraz has further lifted Shelton’s confidence. He now faces another tough challenge against Zverev, the tournament’s top seed.

Shelton will also have the support of the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd as he looks to complete a historic run. The American is eager to make the most of the home advantage.

“The crowd will certainly be loud, backing me. New York is such a cool sports city. There’s such a great sports culture here, and I think there’s a lot of American pride, so I’ll definitely be looking to use that and play the best match that I can,” he concluded.