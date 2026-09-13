/US Open 2026: Why it's near impossible to break the Sinner-Alcaraz duopoly

What good would a grand finale of a sporting event be if the superstars and the heavyweights of that sport don’t headline the main event? But then again, if the grand finale writes an alternate ending that comes with a lot of twists and turns and if the dramatic closure sparks the rise of the next superstar, then it would be a daunting task for anybody to take their eyes off that mouth-watering contest.

Over the years, tennis has revolved around the Big Three: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. Whilst Djokovic is the last one remaining and his hunt for an elusive 25th Grand Slam continues, the game has seen the next generation take centre stage and grab the spotlight.

Although the duopoly of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz has dominated the Grand Slams over the last two years, injuries and early exits have allowed lower-seeded players to capitalise and etch their names in history by capturing one of the coveted big four Grand Slam titles.

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During the French Open this year, Germany’s Alexander Zverev clinched his first Grand Slam title by beating Flavio Cobolli at the Roland Garros. Zverev brought a 30-year title drought to an end by becoming the first German to win a Grand Slam singles title, since Boris Becker’s victory in the 1996 Australian Open.

Not taking anything away from Zverev’s victory, the German did not run into Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner during his quest to win his first major title. Alcaraz skipped the French Open owing to a wrist injury, while a shocking defeat to Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo saw Jannik Sinner exit the French Open in the second round.

The world number 2’s struggle to clear the final hurdle is evident from his defeats to Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final of the Australian Open earlier this year, and against Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2026 Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Zverev’s opponent in the final of the US Open, Ben Shelton, has been a total surprise package. The 23-year-old defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16. But the biggest upset was when Shelton defeated a returning Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinal.

Ben Shelton also proved that he can hang in and win games from behind during his semifinal bout against fellow American Francis Tiafoe. But these results will not translate into another era where three or four big players dominate as Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray did in the prime of their careers.

Though Alexander Zverev is trying to shift the balance of the Sinner-Alcaraz duopoly and convert it into a three-way dance, the German still has to be consistent and try to get past the finish line against Alcaraz and Sinner at least in the ATP Tour before facing them in the Grand Slams.

Others like Flavio Cobolli, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Lorenzo Musetti and Ben Shelton will have to show their mettle by qualifying for the knock-out stages of the Grand Slams consistently.