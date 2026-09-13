/'80% of Indians are non-vegetarian': Rahul Gandhi slams BRICS Summit dinner menu, BJP calls it 'politics on food menu'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led central government after the vegetarian menu was served at the BRICS Summit gala dinner in New Delhi on Saturday (September 12), maintaining that “80 per cent of Indians are non-vegetarian”. Rahul Gandhi's statement has triggered a political row, prompting Kiren Rijiju to hit back at the Congress for “making politics even on the food menu”.



“For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X on Sunday, along with sharing a picture of the popular North Indian dish.

Voicing support for Rahul Gandhi, Pawan Khera argued that India’s culinary diversity included some of the finest non-vegetarian dishes in the world and asked why the government opted not to feature them. “The BJP’s habit of imposing its dietary preferences on fellow Indians is already deeply problematic. Now, they have taken it a step further by imposing their own choices on dignitaries from across the world,” he said.

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Kiren Rijiju hits out at Congress

Without naming anyone specifically, Kiren Rijiju aimed at the Congress, accusing the party of turning the food served to BRICS leaders into a political controversy. “I can't believe that the Congress party is making politics even on the food menu served to the leaders of BRICS nations. Our guests relished Indian vegetarian cuisine, which is rich in flavour and nutritional variety with diverse regional traditions,” Rijiju said.



Rahul's comments followed a day after a lavish vegetarian menu was presented at a gala dinner held during the BRICS Summit, showcasing dishes representing various regional cuisines from across the country.

What was served at the gala dinner?

The meal opened with starters such as 'Khandvi mille', a steamed gram-flour roll tempered with mustard seeds, coconut and curry leaves, alongside 'Khumb galouti', pan-grilled mushroom kebabs paired with mint pearls. For the main course, guests were served 'Paneer Lababdar', 'Gucchi Marmik', made using Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus, and 'Carrot Bean Poriyal'. Rounding out the spread were 'Thakkali Belle Saaru', a light lentil broth, along with millet pulao, beetroot raita and a variety of Indian breads.