Rock band Evanescence has announced the release of their new single, Afterlife, from the upcoming Netflix series Devil May Cry. The song will be available this Friday. It will be released on all streaming platforms this Friday. The band will also premiere a music video featuring exclusive clips from the show this Thursday.

Our new single, "Afterlife", from the @netflix series Devil May Cry, hits streaming platforms THIS FRIDAY! Lyric video featuring exclusive clips from the new series will drop this Thursday at 9am PT, Stay tuned for updates!

The voice cast

Netflix has also unveiled the English and Japanese voice cast for the series. The English cast includes Johnny Yong Bosch, Scout Taylor-Compton, Chris Coppola, and the late Kevin Conroy. The Japanese cast features Toshiyuki Morikawa, Fumiko Orikasa, and Hiroaki Hirata.

What is Devil May Cry About?

Devil May Cry is based on the beloved video game franchise and is created by Adi Shankar, known for Castlevania and Yasuke. The animation is handled by Studio Mir, renowned for their work on Dota: Dragon’s Blood, Harley Quinn, and X-Men ’97.

The series follows demon hunter Dante as he battles against demonic invasions on Earth. Dante is a Nephilim, a half-demon, half-angel hybrid, born from the union of the demon Sparda and the angel Eva.

An adaption of Dante’s Awakening

The upcoming series adapts the events of Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening, the third entry in the video game franchise, and will consist of eight episodes.

It's Dante's world, we're all just living in it. From creator Adi Shankar and based on the best-selling Capcom video games, DEVIL MAY CRY is only on Netflix April 3.

Devil May Cry is set to premiere on Netflix on April 3, 2025.

