After a year full of changes in cinema, how we understand the landscape of entertainment and technology aiding in enhancing the experience of cinema, TIME magazine unveiled its list of most influential people from around the world in different verticals – politics, sports, entertainment, science and business. While the list is diverse in almost all verticals, there’s one that caught our eye.

No Indian on TIME 100 list

Unlike all previous years, TIME 100 list 2025 did not include a single Indian celebrity’s name. Surprisingly, even Shah Rukh Khan’s name from TIME 100 was missing. He was in the 2023 list. He was honoured in the ‘Icon’ section of the list.

Meanwhile, prominent names like Ed Sheeran, Scarlett Johansson, and Kristen Wiig were named in the ‘Artists’ section. In the 'Icons' section, Demi Moore, Adrien Brody, and Hiroyuki Sanada were mentioned.

Ridden with controversies and a few good films in between, Blake Lively has been recognised as a 'Titan.' Blake has been a part of an ugly legal tussle with co-actor Justin Baldoni, with whom she worked in a film titled It Ends With Us. She accused Justin of harassment on set and creating a toxic work environment. Justin happened to be the director of the film too. Justin, however, countersued for defamation. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's drama to get a documentary

For this year's edition, five prominent figures were chosen to grace the covers of the magazine: Snoop Dogg, Demis Hassabis, Serena Williams, Ed Sheeran, and Demi Moore.

The list further highlights artists including Rosé (of BLACKPINK), Nicole Scherzinger, Danielle Deadwyler, Lorne Michaels, Kristen Wiig, Adam Scott, and international stars like Diego Luna, Daniel Dae Kim, Hiroyuki Sanada and Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof.

TIME magazine comes out with the annual list of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People after a rigorous selection process overseen by Dan Macsai and Cate Matthews.