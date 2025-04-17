According to a new report, actor Mickey Rourke is considering filing a lawsuit against Celebrity Big Brother UK after he was kicked off the show. The actor was removed from the show for using homophobic slurs against fellow contestant JoJo Siwa and getting into a verbal altercation with another contestant, Chris Hughes.

Advertisment

Also Read: Celebrity Big Brother UK: Mickey Rourke kicked off show after continued inappropriate behaviour

Actor claims financial misconduct by producers

According to TMZ, Rourke is planning on suing the show for allegedly withholding money he feels entitled to. Kimberly Hines, a representative for the actor, said, "Mickey's team is currently speaking with lawyers in the UK and are weighing a lawsuit against ITV, the company that produces the show."

Advertisment

Hines also claims that the producers of the show removed him just one day before he would have become contractually eligible to receive a lot more money, in addition to being hit with thousands of dollars worth of deductions from his current payout over hotel fees.

Also Read: Bella Thorne calls out Mickey Rourke's abusive behaviour on the sets of 'Girl' after his homophobic slur to JoJo Siwa

ITV received over 1,000 Ofcom complaints

Advertisment

At the time, a spokesperson for the show told Variety, “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour.”

Also Read: Anora star Mikey Madison turns down role in Ryan Gosling's Star Wars movie

ITV has recently received over 1,000 Ofcom (an independent regulatory authority in the UK) complaints from viewers following Mickey Rourke's offensive remarks and his removal from the show. Additionally, the live launch on April 7 attracted 78 complaints, RSVP Live reports.

Also Read: Actor Shine Tom Chacko faces formal complaint from Vincy Aloshious over drug allegations