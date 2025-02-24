The first teaser for Nani's upcoming HIT: The Third Case was released today in honour of the Telugu star's birthday. The movie is the third instalment in the popular HIT franchise and is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

The short teaser showcased Nani's Arjun Sarkaar as a police officer in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, investigating a series of gruesome murders. The teaser also provided a brief glimpse of an action sequence set in the snowy mountains of Kashmir.

What is HIT about?

The franchise focuses on Indian police officers who are members of an elite task force known as the Homicide Investigation Team (HIT), responsible for solving murders and other complex cases that have proven difficult to crack.

History of the HIT franchise

HIT 3 is the third entry in the franchise, with each instalment being a standalone story focusing on a different police officer and case. All three entries in the franchise are written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

The first instalment, HIT: The First Case, starred Vishwak Sen, while the sequel, HIT: The Second Case, featured Adivi Sesh. The first two films in the franchise have grossed over 50 crores ($5.7 million). Nani has also served as a producer for all entries in the franchise.

HIT 3: The Third Case cast and crew

The movie began production in 2024, with Sanu John Varghese as cinematographer, editing by Karthika Srinivas, and music composed by Mickey J. Meyer.

The rest of the cast includes Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath.

HIT 3: The Third Case is scheduled for a worldwide release on May 1, 2025.

