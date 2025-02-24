The DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) announced plans for a spinoff series based on Amanda Waller (played by Viola Davis) back in 2022. Initially slated for a 2024 release, the show was put on hold to better integrate it into the newly formed DCU.

This delay led to speculation that the show may have been cancelled. However, DC Studios co-head James Gunn recently put those rumours to rest, confirming that the series is still in development, with Christal Henry serving as showrunner.

Who is Amanda Waller?

Amanda Waller is a high-ranking government official and the ruthless head of A.R.G.U.S., a secret organisation that monitors and provides support to metahumans.

She is also the creator of Task Force X, popularly known as The Suicide Squad, and the Creature Commandos, playing a major role in the events of Peacemaker Season 1. Viola Davis portrays Waller in the DCU, with her last live-action appearance being in Peacemaker (2022).

Waller plot details

The upcoming spinoff will focus on a disgraced Amanda Waller as she attempts to rebuild her reputation. The series will also explore her relationship with her daughter.

Insider Daniel Richtman recently revealed that the show will incorporate elements from the Checkmate comic series. Checkmate is a secret government task force similar to Task Force X, created by Waller to carry out unsanctioned global military operations for the U.S. government.

Production and release

Casting for the show is set to begin this year, with many characters from Peacemaker and the larger DCU expected to appear. The series is scheduled to begin production in the latter half of 2025.

