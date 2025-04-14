White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood revealed via Instagram that Saturday Night Live apologised for its recent sketch “The White POTUS”, which featured cast member Sarah Sherman impersonating her. Wood had previously called the skit "mean and unfunny".

Aimee Lou Wood's calls out SNL Photograph: (Instagram/aimeelouwood)

Wood speaks out against the sketch

In a series of Instagram stories, Wood criticised the parody, writing, “I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny.” In a follow-up post, she added, “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

Aimee Lou Wood gets an apology from SNL

The actress received an outpouring of support from fans. In another update, she shared that SNL had reached out to apologise. “I had apologies from SNL,” she posted.

Wood clarified her stance in a second post, writing, “I actually love being taken the p*** out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth.”

“I don’t mind caricature,” she continued. “I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up, and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down. It was not Sarah Squirm’s fault and not hate on her. Hating on the concept.”

Aimee Lou Wood stars in the critically acclaimed third season of White Lotus, which is streaming on HBO Max.