The White Lotus recently wrapped up with season 3 and while all actors shared a great equation while promoting the show and also post its success, there are rumours of a growing feud between prime leads Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood who played a reel-life couple on the hit HBO show.

Are things awry between these White Lotus actors?

Walton played Rick and Aimee played Chelsea as the two take a vacation to Thailand.

The two shared a great equation while promoting the show but something seems to have gone wrong between the two now as fans spotted that they are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Fans are even speculating Walton may have blocked Aimee because her comments and likes on his past posts have disappeared. However, previous comments from Walton Goggins are still visible on Aimee's posts.

Comments and likes get removed when you block someone on Instagram and you can’t restore them even if you unblock them.

Fans also spotted Aimee Lou posting behind the scenes photos and reposts from her co-stars throughout the third season, with Walton also sharing his own set memories. The two have been tagging their co-stars from The White Lotus but not each other strangely.

They are both still following all the other cast members from the show.

But something must have gone wrong only recently because during filming both left comments on each other’s posts.

This has also started several threads on online gossip sites where fans have posted blind items purported to be about the pair which has fuelled speculation of a falling out.