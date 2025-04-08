Would you believe if we told you that The White Lotus season 3 was to have a controversial sex scene between two very unlikely characters but that the makers decided against it?

We have learnt that the White Lotus scrapped a sex scene between Sarah Catherine Hook and Nicholas Duvernay’s characters in the shocking Season 3 finale.

Shocking sex

In a report in Page Six, the show’s creator, Mike White revealed that Piper Ratliff (Hook) and Zion Lindsey (Duvernary) were supposed to hook up in Thailand’s resort and go on to have sex. He said, “The part that was cut, which is very disappointing, is that she decides to lose her virginity in the script in the last episode, and she actually has sex with Zion, which is Belinda’s son.”

Mike White revealed this on The White Lotus Official Podcast. “There’s a whole scene where she’s like, ‘It’s true. … I need to get this over with,'” White added.

He explained that Piper had an epiphany that she needed to have sex after spending the night in the Buddhist monastery.

As to why they cut out the scene, Mike reveals that the scene would have added an additional 10 minutes to the action-packed season finale. He added, “I was trying to do too much narratively.”