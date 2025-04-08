Chaotic, epic, lengthy, average are some things that fans of The White Lotus have been calling the season 3 finale after it premiered on April 6. The Sunday episode culminated yet another season exposing the bare truths of each guest at the White Lotus resort in Thailand. But in a world of hackers digging into every show or film before its premiere, we wonder what the makers of the HBO show did to prevent any leak.

Advertisment

White Lotus makers went to these extreme lengths to keep the ending a "secret"

We have heard that the showrunner Mike White wanted to retain the shocking factor and went to “great lengths” to keep the curiosity alive and prevent any leaks. Ahead of The White Lotus’ season 3 finale, David Bernad, the series’ executive producer, revealed how him and Mike ensured that the fans were the first to know the ending to season 3.

Speaking to People, David Bernad said, “We have fake endings to the scripts. So we wrote up — we have six different endings — and we kind of distributed fake endings to people just in case someone leaked anything, and then we could say there are different fake endings. And then when we shot the ending scene, it was a locked-down set. So no one really has access to what we were shooting and there would be no non-White Lotus participants ever seeing what we are doing.”

Advertisment

Nicole Kidman is a 'massive' fan of The White Lotus creator Mike White, open to joining show

The producer added that during the filming process, he was determined to keep “three secrets”. The first was how the episode ends, followed by the return of Jon Gries’ character, Greg Hunt. He was set to come back after possibly killing Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya in season 2. The third one was Sam Rockwell’s multi-episode arc. He essayed the role of Frank.

David Bernad added that Jon Gries was hell-bent on keeping the secrets. “When we were traveling and entered Thailand, he, one time, rode with the equipment in a bus, instead of flying the 45 minutes or whatever it was. I think he drove like 12 hours from Phuket to Bangkok,” shared the producer.

Advertisment

The White Lotus is pegged as a dark comedy-drama which revolves around the lives of wealthy guests at a luxury resort whose vacation turns into chaos.

The White Lotus renewed for season 4