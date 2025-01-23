Keep them coming! Fans can’t keep calm as HBO has officially greenlit a new season for The White Lotus.

The White Lotus Season 4 has gotten a go-ahead with production scheduled for 2026.

The White Lotus season 4 gets greenlit

HBO hasn’t revealed whether they will bring back the existing cast for the new season or where the fourth season will take place. But the idea for season 4 was already pitched to HBO, Casey Bloys and Max Chief by show creator and showrunner Mike White.

The White Lotus season 3 is centered in Thailand

The White Lotus Season 3 will drop on February 16 as season 3 takes everyone to a new location – Thailand. In season 3, Natasha Rothwell who played the spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the Hawaii-set Season 1, will return. Also, Jennifer Coolidge reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid in the second season. Apart from these, the other cast members were all new.

The White Lotus is about troubled groups of vacationers who get together in a new location to unleash more drama, put on their worst behaviour and show off their privileged impulses at the fictional White Lotus resorts that are spread all over the world.

The White Lotus season 3 featured Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Blackpink member Lisa.

The series is executive produced by Mike White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.