After stunning us with his role in the recently wrapped up HBO show The White Lotus season 3, Patrick Schwarzenegger now wants to do an action film with father Arnold.

Patrick said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he feels ready to share the screen with his father and Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger. Patrick is the eldest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist-author Maria Shriver.

After a successful series of projects like The White Lotus, The Staircase, American Sports Story and Gen V, he says it’s time to collaborate with his dad. He said, “I definitely want to do an action movie). I mean, that’s the goal down the road is to do those types of things. I’d love to do that, if it was the right thing.

"I’ve talked to my dad about it, and I’ve told him I’d love to do that if it was the right thing. I’ve never wanted to, but now I feel like I have some credits under my belt, and that I’ve had some work, and I feel like I’ve gotten to the point where I would feel comfortable working with him,” he said.

Patrick recently played the role of Saxon Ratliff in the third season of Mike White’s The White Lotus. On his role, he said, “I guess that’s one thing I could relate to about Saxon, I could relate to living under that shadow. But my dad was a big fan of the show, and he was proud of me.”

“It’s probably weird for him now too. We went to the gym together yesterday and people went up to him and started talking about my show,” he said.

The White Lotus season 3 cast

The White Lotus season 3 also featured actors Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, and Lalisa Manobal, among others.