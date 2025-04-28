Ahead of the release of the third entry in the popular HIT franchise, HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), director Sailesh Kolanu has warned audiences that the Nani starrer is very violent and urged them not to bring children to watch the movie.

Advertisment

Each entry in the HIT franchise is a stand-alone movie and focuses on Indian police officers who are members of an elite task force known as the Homicide Investigation Team (HIT), responsible for solving murders and other complex cases that have proven difficult to crack.

Also Read: First trailer for Nani's upcoming crime thriller HIT: The Third Case is here. Watch

Sailesh Kolanu urges audiences

Advertisment

Speaking at a promotional event for the movie, Sailesh Kolanu said, “The movie is going to be violent. So, for people under 18 years, it may not be a suitable watch. Under 18, please stay away from HIT 3. From the very beginning, we have been very clear about the showcasing of violence, which makes our film not appropriate for children.”

Also Read: 'Forever grateful for you, forever yours': Mohanlal shares sweet pic with wife Suchitra on their anniversary

Nani leads the franchise’s third instalment

Advertisment

Nani, who produced all entries in the franchise, will be playing the lead in the third instalment. The franchise has enjoyed box office success with the first instalment, HIT: The First Case starring Vishwak Sen and its sequel HIT: The Second Case starring Adivi Sesh grossing over ₹50 crores ($5.7 million).

Also Read: Tom Cruise praises Ryan Coogler’s Sinners ahead of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Nani plays the role of Arjun Sarkaar, a police officer in the state of Jammu and Kashmir investigating a series of gruesome murders. The rest of the cast includes Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath.

You've seen many cop stories, but this one is BLOODY DIFFERENT ❤️‍🔥

Welcome to ARJUN SARKAAR'S battleground of justice and bloodshed 💥💥#HIT3Trailer out now❤️‍🔥

▶️ https://t.co/ZcpgZKZFOi#HIT3 in cinemas worldwide on 1st MAY, 2025.#AbkiBaarArjunSarkaar

Natural Star @NameisNani… pic.twitter.com/r4EEKbxIHL — Unanimous Productions (@UnanimousProds) April 14, 2025

HIT: Chapter 3 will be hitting the big screen worldwide on 1 May 2025.

Also Read: Dan Da Dan season 2: Find out when and where you can watch the exciting new season