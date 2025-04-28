Mohanlal shared a sweet picture with his wife, Suchitra, celebrating their 37th anniversary. The couple married on 28 April 1988 and have two children, Pranav Mohanlal and Vismaya Mohanlal. Suchitra has always been a pillar of support for the Malayalam superstar and has produced a number of his movies.

Advertisment

On his Instagram post, the actor wrote, "Happy Anniversary, Dearest Suchi. Forever grateful for you, forever yours."

Advertisment

Also Read: Mohanlal gifted hand signed jersey from football legend Lionel Messi

Mohanlal dominates the 2025 box office

On the work front, Mohanlal is having a great go at the 2025 box office. His first movie of the year, L2: Empuraan, a political thriller directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and the sequel to 2019's Lucifer, grossed over 265 crores ($30 million) at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the second-highest-grossing movie of 2025 behind Vicky Kaushal's Chaavaa.

Advertisment

Also Read: Dan Da Dan season 2: Find out when and where you can watch the exciting new season

Thudarum marks a major return to form

His second film, the recently released crime thriller Thudarum, has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences, with many calling it a return to form for the three-time National Award-winning actor. It has grossed over 70 crores ($8.1 million) worldwide.

The movie is directed by Tharun Moorthy and reunites the iconic pairing of Mohanlal and Shobana after 16 years. They were last paired together in the 2004 family drama Mambazhakkalam.

Also Read: Avengers: Doomsday rumoured to have surprise cameos from Marvel heroes and villains

The supporting cast includes Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, and Aarsha Chandini Baiju.

Thudarum is currently running in theatres worldwide, and L2: Empuraan is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Also Read: 'I met Salman last Eid': Bahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad shares update on Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel