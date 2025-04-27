The highly anticipated second season of the breakout hit anime series DanDaDan will be streaming soon. The first season of DanDaDan became a global phenomenon after its release in 2024 and earned multiple award nominations. The show is based on the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu.

Advertisment

Also Read: Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback anime movie sets new franchise record at the box office

What is DanDaDan about?

The show is a wacky horror comedy that follows high schoolers Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura, who form an unlikely friendship when they discover that both aliens and ghosts exist, leading them on a journey to uncover the truth about these paranormal entities.

Advertisment

Also Read: Happy Birthday Jet Li: From Fearless to Hero, here are 6 must-see movies starring the action legend

What to expect in Season 2

Season 2 of the show will be streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll this July and will be available in both the original Japanese and English dubs. Netflix also released a cool teaser for the show, where we see Momo and Ken take on the big bad in season two.

Advertisment

In the upcoming season, Momo and Ken travel to a remote village where Momo's childhood friend, Jin Enjoji, lives to investigate a haunted house. They come face to face with a powerful and dangerous spirit. The new season will be directed by Fūga Yamashiro, with a screenplay by Hiroshi Seko.

New trailer for #DANDADAN Season Two, streaming July 3! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/DHMlY3lNnB — DAN DA DAN Anime EN (@animeDANDADANen) April 26, 2025

Also Read: Kevin Hart cancels Indian leg of his 'Acting My Age' tour after Pahalgam terrorist attack

DAN DA DAN: Evil Eye compilation film

A compilation film, DanDaDan: Evil Eye, featuring the final three episodes of Season 1, is set for release in Asian markets on May 30 and in North America and Europe on June 6 and 7, respectively.

The first season of DanDaDan is currently streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Also Read: Alien: Earth new teaser hints at possible Xenomorph vs Predator showdown