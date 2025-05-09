Mammootty's Bazooka and Basil Joseph's MaranaMass end their disappointing box office run as they gear up for OTT release. Both Malayalam movies were this year's Vishu releases and have underperformed at the box office.

Bazooka wraps theatrical run

Mammootty's Bazooka, an action thriller directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, stars Mammootty as businessman Vinod Menon, who teams up with IPS officer Benjamin Joshua (Gautham Vasudev Menon) to track down a serial killer. The movie collected a total of ₹25.5 crores ($2.9 million) at the box office.

The film boasts a star-studded supporting cast, including Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer, Divya Pillai, Sharaf U Dheen, Jagadish, Sidharth Bharathan, Iswarya Menon, and Shine Tom Chacko.

MaranaMass wraps theatrical run

As for MaranaMass, the movie is a dark comedy that centres on a local celebrity who crosses paths with a serial killer. The movie received mixed reviews and ended its box office run with a total collection of ₹19.5 crores ($2.2 million).

The supporting cast includes Suresh Krishna, Babu Antony, Siju Sunny, Rajesh Madhavan, Puliyannam Paulose, and Anishma Anilkumar.

Where and when to watch Bazooka and MaranaMass on OTT

MaranaMass will be streaming on SonyLiv on May 15th. Mammootty's Bazooka does not have an official OTT release date, but the movie is expected to stream on Zee5 on either May 26 or June 5th.

All that hype just to get destroyed in seconds.



Watch #Maranamass on SonyLIV from 15th May. #MaranamassOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/YInjyc3S0U — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) May 8, 2025

