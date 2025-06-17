/Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle lands in financial trouble? Know why

Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle lately has been grabbing headlines ever since the film went on floors in 2023. The film which was scheduled to release last year, has been facing several delays. Now, several rumors are going around that the comedy film has landed in financial trouble.

Welcome To The Jungle's financial woes

According to a report in Pinkvilla, it has been claimed that the film has hit a roadblock due to a financial dispute. With 2-3 shooting scheduled cancelled over 6 months, it has left the actors and the crew uncertain and confused. This is more worrisome as Akshay Kumar reportedly holds an 80% stake in the film's profits, while 20% for Firoz Nadiadwala and other contributors.

Reports suggest that so far only 60% of the filming has been completed, with a major portion still pending and it has already been one and a half years. There are also non-payment of dues to the actors and the staff.

Last year there were reports of the film being shelved, but the makers refuted the claims by sharing photos from the sets. Director Ahmed Khan also shared a statement, "There is no truth to these rumors. The film is on track and we are kickstarting our next leg of the marathon schedule internationally from October for which my technical team has already left for the first recce".

All about Welcome To The Jungle

The third part of the comedy franchise, Welcome is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie has garnered attention for its star-studded cast that includes Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Sayaji Shinde, Jackie Shroff and Aftab Shivdasani, among others.

Sanjay Dutt was also part of the movie. However, he left the project due to date issues. Produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is scheduled to be released this year.