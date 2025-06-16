/Special Ops season 2: Trailer, plot, cast and everything to know about Kay Kay Menon's thriller

The wait is finally over! Neeraj Pandey's highly acclaimed series Special Ops is returning with another season, and fans can’t keep calm!



Actor Kay Kay Menon is set to reprise his iconic role as Himmat Singh. After a long wait, the trailer for season 2 is finally out, and it’s thrilling and gripping.



Special Ops 2 trailer



Season 2 of the action-espionage thriller will delve into crimes related to the rise of cyber-terrorism and artificial intelligence. The latest trailer features Himmat Singh, an officer of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), who is called back into action following the kidnapping of a senior scientist.



Packed with compelling performances, powerful dialogues, and high-octane action, the trailer is sure to get fans excited for what’s to come. The trailer is an intense ride with Singh and his squad preparing to tackle growing cyber-terrorism. The series has been shot in Budapest, Turkey and Georgia.

Special Ops 2 release date: When and where to watch?

The highly anticipated second season will premiere on JioHotstar on July 11. In a post shared on X post, the streaming giant wrote, “This time, everyone is a Target! Cyber-Terrorism vs. Himmat Singh and his squad.”

Special Ops cast:



Led by the prolific Menon, the show also stars: Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dilip Tahil, Prakash Raj, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher, Arif Zakaria and Shikha Talsania.



More about Special Ops franchise:



Released in March 2020, the first season of the show was a huge hit, making the characters instant favourites of everyone. The prequel of the show titled Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story was released in 2021.