Jana Nayagan teaser: Thalapathy Vijay brings the swag on his birthday, fans can’t get enough of The First Roar

The first teaser for Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has been released. The short teaser, titled "The First Roar," was released in honour of Vijay's birthday. Fans can't get enough of the teaser since its release, and it has crossed over 2.8 million views on YouTube. The First Roar features Vijay in police attire, hands soaked in blood and carrying a sword, as he walks through a riot-torn city. A major highlight of the teaser is the exhilarating “The True Leader Theme”, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song was also released to mark Vijay's birthday.

Vijay’s last film before politics

Jana Nayagan is the final film of Thalapathy Vijay before he transitions into politics. The movie is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The film began production on October 5, 2024, at Prasad Studios in Chennai and recently wrapped its third schedule. According to the production house, over 80 per cent of the movie has already been completed.

The movie has an estimated budget of ₹300 crore (approximately $35 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The first look was unveiled in January 2025. Vijay will be seen alongside Bollywood actor Bobby Deol. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead. The supporting cast includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju.

Rapper Hanumankind and Anirudh Ravichander team up

Rapper Hanumankind, known for his breakout hit Big Dawgs, has worked on a song for Jana Nayagan. Hanumankind revealed that he collaborated with composer Anirudh Ravichander for the track. This will mark the fifth collaboration between Vijay and Anirudh Ravichander after Kaththi (2014), Master (2021), Beast (2022), and Leo (2023).

Cinematography is handled by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing is by Pradeep E. Ragav. Jana Nayagan is slated for a worldwide release in all major Indian languages on January 9, 2026.