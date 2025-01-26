The producers of Jana Nayagan have released a second-look poster for the upcoming Thalapathy movie as a special treat for fans, just hours after unveiling the title and first-look poster. The poster features Vijay brandishing a whip as a tribute to the legend of Tamil cinema, MGR. It is most likely a homage to the late actor's iconic fight scene from the classic movie Kadhal Vahanam.

Considering that MGR was both an actor and a politician, and Jana Nayagan will be Vijay's last movie before he enters politics, the reference is particularly fitting.

Production continues

Filming for the movie began on October 5, 2024, at Prasad Studios in Chennai. The production is currently in its third schedule, with over 60 per cent of the movie already completed, according to the production house. The cinematography is helmed by Sathyan Sooryan, while Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. The movie has an estimated budget of ₹300 crore ($3.4 million).

Star-studded cast

The film is directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. Vijay will share the silver screen for the first time with Bollywood star Bobby Deol. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead, while the supporting cast includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju.

Jana Nayagan is expected to hit theatres worldwide later this year.

