KVN Productions has just released the first-look poster and title of the highly anticipated final film of Thalapathy Vijay. Jana Nayagan was previously known under the working title Thalapathy 69. This is the Tamil star's final movie, marking his transition from cinema to politics. Jana Nayagan is a political action thriller and KVN Productions' first Tamil film.

Check out the poster below:

The film is directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. Vijay will share the silver screen for the first time with Bollywood star Bobby Deol. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead, while the supporting cast includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju.

Behind the Scenes

Filming for the movie began on October 5, 2024, at Prasad Studios in Chennai. The production is currently in its third schedule, with over 60 per cent of the movie already completed, according to the production house.

The cinematography is helmed by Sathyan Sooryan, while Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. With an estimated budget of ₹300 crore ($3.4 million), Jana Nayagan is expected to hit theatres worldwide later this year.

