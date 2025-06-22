Thalapathy Vijay drops New Jana Nayagan poster after 'The First Roar' teaser sends fans into frenzy

Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 51st birthday today, and just hours after the first teaser of the highly anticipated Jana Nayagan had dropped, Vijay also shared a new poster from the film. The new poster gives us a detailed look at Vijay in the police attire we saw in The First Roar teaser. The teaser, which dropped at midnight, has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube. In the teaser, we see Vijay, who will be playing a police officer in the film, walking through a riot-torn city with his hands soaked in blood and carrying a sword. The exhilarating “The True Leader Theme”, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, featured in the teaser, has already become a hit with fans.

Vijay’s last film before entering politics

Jana Nayagan's upcoming release is bittersweet for his fans as Thalapathy Vijay had announced that the film would be his final outing as an actor before he fully transitions into politics. The movie is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The film began production on October 5, 2024, at Prasad Studios in Chennai and recently wrapped its third schedule. According to the production house, over 80 per cent of the movie has already been completed.

Massive budget and star-studded cast

The movie has an estimated budget of ₹300 crore (approximately $35 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The first look was unveiled in January 2025. Vijay will be seen alongside Bollywood actor Bobby Deol. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead. The supporting cast includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju.

Speaking about the film with Pinkvilla, producer Venkat K. Narayana shared, “Working with Thalapathy Vijay on his final film is not just a professional milestone – it’s a deeply personal honour. As fans ourselves, we know how much this film means to millions across the world."

Jana Nayagan is slated for a worldwide release in all major Indian languages on January 9, 2026.