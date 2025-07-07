/Panchayat Season 5 announced as season four records highest opening on Prime Video

Phulera and its people will be back with Panchayat Season 5. The fourth season of Panchayat premiered on Prime Video on June 24. The season recorded the highest opening in the history of the franchise during the launch week on Prime Video. On Monday, after the success of the fourth season, Amazon Prime Video announced that it would renew Panchayat for a fifth season.

Panchayat season 5 confirmed

The latest season recorded the strongest opening, surpassing all previous seasons in viewership. On launch day, Panchayat Season 4 trended among the Top 10 titles in over 42 countries, including the USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, and UAE among others, and was streamed in more than 180 countries during its launch week. In India, it has been trending at #1 spot, an official statement by Prime Video reported.



Now, the OTT platform has confirmed that Season 5 is already in development and will premiere in 2026.



Sharing the announcement on their official Instagram account, Prime Video wrote in the caption, “Hi 5👋 Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye (Get ready to come to Phulera for another ride). PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon.”

In a statement, Manish Menghani, Director & Head – Content Licensing, Prime Video India, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the phenomenal response to Panchayat Season 4, which has further elevated the series’ stature and set new benchmarks for authentic storytelling. The season’s exceptional viewership across India and in over 180 countries within its launch week is a testament to its universal appeal and deep cultural resonance. With its heartfelt narrative and relatable characters, Panchayat has evolved into a global phenomenon, transcending borders and touching audiences with its warmth, simplicity, and authenticity. This milestone not only reflects the enduring love for the series but also reinforces the growing global appetite for rooted, Indian stories. We’re excited to share that work has already begun on Season 5, and we look forward to continuing the journey of Phulera and its beloved characters.”

WION's review of Panchayat Season 4

Seaso 4 of Panchayat received mixed reviews. WION's Shomini Sen wrote, “While writer Chandan Kumar tries to inject physical and situational comedy into the narrative, which has been synonymous with Panchayat all these years, the story itself now feels repetitive and a tad formulaic. The makers are now aware of the popularity and want to repeat it. ” Read the full review of Panchayat Season 4 here