Panchayat 4: Curious about Pradhan Ji, Sachiv Ji and Rinki’s real ages? See the complete list!

The world of Phulera and its residents holds a special place in the hearts of fans. After much anticipation, Panchayat Season 4 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. As viewers return back to this rural universe, we take a look at the beloved cast of the show and their real-life ages, from Pradhan Ji to Sachiv Ji.
Jeetendra Kumar, 34, plays the role of Abhishek Tripathi, the engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up the post of village secretary. Kumar's nuanced performance in Panchayat marked a breakthrough, solidifying his popularity from shows like Kota Factory.
Actor Raghubir Yadav, 67, portrays Pradhan Ji with a perfect blend of innocence and cleverness. A veteran actor, Yadav has been part of numerous critically acclaimed films and shows. And this time also he has brought the same authenticity to his role as the village head.
For Neena Gupta age is just a number. The 66-year old actress plays the role of Manju Devi Dubey, wife of Pradhan Ji, the village head. Her character of a village lady transends beyond the kitchen - as much she's interested in the cooking the food, she's equally curious of what is going on around her.
Gupta is currently ruling the hearts with her role as Manju Devi, but she has been known for several of her other
Chandan Roy plays the role of Vikas, the secretary's assistant. The 29-year-old actor won the hearts of the viewers with his brilliant yet simplistic
Actor Faisal Malik is now famous as Prahlad Cha! After nearly two decades of struggle, Malik's heartfelt performance in
Sanvikaa, whose real name is Pooja Singh, stars as Rinki in the much-loved show. The 35-year-old is the daughter of Pradhan Ji and Manju Devi Dubey, and also the romantic interest of Sachivji aka Abhishek Tripathi.