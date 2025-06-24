/Panchayat to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 7 Must-watch movies and shows of Jitendra Kumar

One of the OG shows of Jitendra Kumar, Permanent Roommates is the story of Tanya, who shares a long-distance relationship with Mikesh, living in the US. However, when he decides to propose to her, they are faced with unexpected challenges in their relationship. The show has three seasons so far. It stars Nidhi Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Deepak Mishra, Nidhi Bisht, and Shisir Sharma among others.