/Panchayat to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 7 Must-watch movies and shows of Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar, best known for his roles in Kota Factory and Panchayat among others has established himself as one of the bankable actors. Take a look at some of his notable performances in a few of the renowned shows and movies.
Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya is recognized for his relatable and down-to-earth performances and often portrays characters that showcase positivity in life. Kota Factory and Panchayat are cited as the major milestones in his career, which led to a strong fan base.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is when two men, Kartik and Aman, fall in love with each other, they face opposition from Aman's family but they attempt to win them over. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Pankhuri Awasthy, Gajraj Rao, Manavi Gagroo, and Neena Gupta among others.
One of the OG shows of Jitendra Kumar, Permanent Roommates is the story of Tanya, who shares a long-distance relationship with Mikesh, living in the US. However, when he decides to propose to her, they are faced with unexpected challenges in their relationship. The show has three seasons so far. It stars Nidhi Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Deepak Mishra, Nidhi Bisht, and Shisir Sharma among others.
Panchayat is about the story of an engineering graduate Abhishek who is unable to find a job of his caliber. So he ends up working for a panchayat in a remote Indian village and deals with several mundane challenges. The show had already three seasons. The fourth season premiered today, ie, on June 24. The show also features Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy among others.
The comedy film Chaman Bahaar is the story of an East Indian man's new paan shop who struggles to make money until a beautiful girl moves in across the road and business booms. Directed by Apoorva S. Badgaiyan, the film features Ritika Badiani, Bhuvan Arora, Gyanendra Tripathi, Yogendra Tiku, and Alam Khan among others.
Jaadugar is about a small-time magician with no athletic talent who must compete in a football tournament to win the heart of the woman he loves. Directed by Sameer Saxena, the film also stars Arushi Sharma, Rukshar Dhillon, Sameer Saxena, Amit Golani, and Jaaved Jaafri among others.
The TV series Kota Factory is about Vaibhav comes to Kota, like any other student to prepare for JEE and NEET. Along with his friends, he navigates campus life and works hard to get into IIT. The show stars Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillao, Mayur More, and Urvi Singh among others.
TVF Pitchers is the story of four friends, Naveen, Jitu, Yogi, and Mandal, who are tired of their day jobs and wish to do more with their lives. Soon, they quit their jobs and pursue their dream of launching their own business. The show stars Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Biswapati Sarkar, Abhay Mahajan, and Sameer Saxena among others.