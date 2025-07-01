Did you know this Panchayat actor sold cotton for Rs 100 a day? Read about his inspiring journey to stardom

Panchayat began streaming on Amazon Prime in 2020, when half of the world was locked inside their homes due to COVID-19. While the show's simplistic village tone won over the audience, among all the elements, the character that struck the right chord was Binod; Ashok Pathak was the man who played the role. With his line, "Dekh raha hai Binod," and his curious expressions, Ashok's character became a viral meme moment.



Five years and four seasons later, the show remains one of the fan-favourite series. In this article, we will talk about Ashok’s journey and his story of struggle, from selling cotton to walking the red carpet.



Born and background

Born on January 3, 1985, in Darveshpur, a small village in Bihar’s Siwan district, Ashok’s childhood was full of hardship. His father reportedly worked as a fireman in coal furnaces, and his uncle used to sell cotton. From a young age, Ashok used to sell cotton himself, earning no more than Rs 100 a day. Later, he moved with his family to Hisar, a town in Haryana, to build a better future.

How Binod from Panchayat became an actor?

After finishing school, Ashok joined a local college, where he discovered his passion for theatre and acting. He started participating in numerous cultural festivals and plays.



“My father (Ram Naresh Pathak) was a daily wager, who lived in a village. I was poor in studies. On sifarish, I got admission in CRM Jat College for graduation but that changed my life. In the youth festival, I won the best actor award and we went on to win at the national level as well. I got awarded by (actor) Ashutosh Rana sir. My photo was everywhere (in the newspapers) which was a big deal and phir pariwar ne kaha... ‘Kar bhai jo bhi karna hai’,” he told Hindustan Times.

A cheque that changed his life

One of his performances earned him Rs 40,000. For someone who had once earned Rs 100 a day, it was a huge amount. This was the moment he realised he could pursue acting as a career, and the cheque became his passport to Mumbai.

Journey in B-Town



After arriving in the city of dreams, Ashok did not stop. He gave hundreds of auditions and landed parts in several notable films such as Bittoo Boss, 102 Not Out, and the series Sacred Games. But the turning point of his life came when he played the role of Binod in Panchayat - the character that finally brought Ashok widespread and much-deserved recognition.

Cannes Red Carpet Walk

Ashok was part of Radhika Apte’s Sister Midnight, which was screened under the Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The film received a 10-minute standing ovation. For the man who once sold cotton to walking the red carpet at Cannes is a dream that many only imagine.