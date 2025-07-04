/What is 1997 Ottawa Treaty: Ukraine to exit major anti-personnel mine treaty amid Russia's aggression - But why? EXPLAINED

Ukraine is looking forward to withdrawing from a major international treaty on anti-personnel landmines as Russia continues to launch attacks on Kyiv, entering the fourth year of war. By withdrawing from the treaty, it can bolster its defence on the battlefield as troops try to hold off Russia's intense attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to withdraw from the 1997 Ottawa Treaty, banning the production and use of indiscriminate anti-personnel mines. He stressed that these explosives are an irreplaceable tool in defending the country amid Russia's aggression.

He complained that Russia was never a part of the treaty and has been using it.

"Russia has never been a party to this treaty and uses anti-personnel mines with extreme cynicism," Zelensky said in his address afterward. "And not only now, in the war against Ukraine. This is the signature style of Russian killers — to destroy life by all methods at their disposal," he added.

What are anti-personnel mines?

Anti-personnel mines are highly controversial explosive devices that can be set off by small pressure and are designed to kill humans, as opposed to vehicles. They can be bifurcated into blast mines and fragmentation mines.

Due to their grave danger, anti-personnel mines are subject to international bans. The landmines are buried or concealed on the ground and are used in warfare to incapacitate or kill the foe's personnel.

The mines are designed in a certain way, to jump into the air before exploding, scattering shrapnel over a large area. As opposed to anti-mine tank, it is used against humans in warfare.

What is the 1997 Ottawa Treaty?

The 1997 Ottawa Treaty bans the use of production, stockpiling, and transfer of anti-personnel landmines in a move to protect civilians in war. It was joined by over 160 countries.

Ukraine signed the treaty in 2005, 17 years before Russia began the war in 2022.

But in March, the Baltic states and Poland announced their big decision, to withdraw from the Ottawa Treaty, showing how countries neighbouring Ukraine are bracing themselves for a potential war in Europe.

How have Human Rights observers reacted to it?

The Human Rights Watch is slamming Ukraine's decision to withdraw from the mines treaty, saying that it will give them a political cover to violate long-standing prohibitions.

Mary Wareham, deputy director of the Crisis, Conflict and Arms Division at Human Rights Watch, stressed that Ukraine is in the midst of a war, adding, "This is a symbolic move aimed at giving Ukraine political cover to flagrantly violate long-standing prohibitions on developing, producing, and using anti-personnel mines."

"Bringing back anti-personnel mines is a choice that risks causing even more suffering and casualties, over the short and long term," Wareham told the Kyiv Independent.