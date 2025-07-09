LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Waiting for Special Ops season 2? Here are 10 Riveting spy series to watch

Waiting for Special Ops season 2? Here are 10 riveting spy series to watch

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 14:01 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 14:01 IST

Waiting for Special Ops season 2? Then we got you covered. From Cold War escapades to daring thrillers set in the digital age. These 10 shows will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. 
 

Waiting for Special Ops season 2? Here are 10 Riveting spy series to watch
1 / 10
(Photograph: WION Web Team)

Waiting for Special Ops season 2? Here are 10 Riveting spy series to watch

These 10 Espionage series blend suspense, drama, and international intrigue into binge-worthy thrills. Whether it’s Cold War chess games or modern-day cyber threats, these gripping shows will have you hooked from the first mission.

The Americans
2 / 10
(Photograph: X)

The Americans

Set in 1980s Washington, D.C., two KGB agents pose as an American couple. The show is a tense, emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances.

Bodyguard
3 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Bodyguard

A British war veteran turned protection officer gets caught in a political conspiracy while guarding a powerful politician.

Slow Horses
4 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Slow Horses

Gary Oldman leads the brilliant cast of a team of MI5 misfits who tackle overlooked cases until they stumble upon a deadly plot. The series brilliantly balances its dark humour with gripping suspense.

The Night Manager
5 / 10
(Photograph: X)

The Night Manager

Tom Hiddleston plays an ex-soldier recruited to infiltrate the inner circle of a dangerous arms dealer in this slick and suspenseful spy thriller.

Treason
6 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Treason

A rising MI6 officer is pulled into a dangerous web of secrets when his past catches up with him.

The Night Agent
7 / 10
(Photograph: X)

The Night Agent

A low-level FBI agent working the night desk at the White House finds himself thrown into a deep conspiracy that threatens national security.

Jack Ryan
8 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Jack Ryan

Tom Clancy’s iconic analyst goes from desk duty to front-line danger in this globe-spanning, action-packed series.

The Game
9 / 10
(Photograph: X)

The Game

MI5 hunts for Soviet moles in Cold War-era London. Stylish, suspenseful, and a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Condor
10 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Condor

A young CIA analyst discovers a conspiracy that puts his life and national security in jeopardy. A modern-day remake of the classic Three Days of the Condor.

Trending Photo

Waiting for Special Ops season 2? Here are 10 riveting spy series to watch
10

Waiting for Special Ops season 2? Here are 10 riveting spy series to watch

Top 6 fighter jets that became the biggest disasters in aviation history
7

Top 6 fighter jets that became the biggest disasters in aviation history

‘Porsche, Benz, BMW’: 5 fighter jets built for Hitler’s army by top car brands during WWII
7

‘Porsche, Benz, BMW’: 5 fighter jets built for Hitler’s army by top car brands during WWII

This Adolf Hitler's fighter jet used BMW engines and bombed London for 57 nights
5

This Adolf Hitler's fighter jet used BMW engines and bombed London for 57 nights

Happy Birthday Tom Hanks: 7 must-watch performances that define his iconic career
9

Happy Birthday Tom Hanks: 7 must-watch performances that define his iconic career