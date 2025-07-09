/Waiting for Special Ops season 2? Here are 10 Riveting spy series to watch

Waiting for Special Ops season 2? Then we got you covered. From Cold War escapades to daring thrillers set in the digital age. These 10 shows will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.
These 10 Espionage series blend suspense, drama, and international intrigue into binge-worthy thrills. Whether it’s Cold War chess games or modern-day cyber threats, these gripping shows will have you hooked from the first mission.
Set in 1980s Washington, D.C., two KGB agents pose as an American couple. The show is a tense, emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances.
A British war veteran turned protection officer gets caught in a political conspiracy while guarding a powerful politician.
Gary Oldman leads the brilliant cast of a team of MI5 misfits who tackle overlooked cases until they stumble upon a deadly plot. The series brilliantly balances its dark humour with gripping suspense.
Tom Hiddleston plays an ex-soldier recruited to infiltrate the inner circle of a dangerous arms dealer in this slick and suspenseful spy thriller.
A rising MI6 officer is pulled into a dangerous web of secrets when his past catches up with him.
A low-level FBI agent working the night desk at the White House finds himself thrown into a deep conspiracy that threatens national security.
Tom Clancy’s iconic analyst goes from desk duty to front-line danger in this globe-spanning, action-packed series.
MI5 hunts for Soviet moles in Cold War-era London. Stylish, suspenseful, and a must-watch for fans of the genre.
A young CIA analyst discovers a conspiracy that puts his life and national security in jeopardy. A modern-day remake of the classic Three Days of the Condor.