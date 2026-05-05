British actress Gwendoline Christie known for portraying Brienne of Tarth in the HBO fantasy-drama series Game of Thrones, and the First Order stormtrooper Captain Phasma in the films Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi lived up to the theme of this year's Met Gala. She was decked in a stunning Giles Deacon red gown, accessorising with a Stephen Jones headpiece and holding a lifelike mask of her own face by artist Gillian Wearing.