This year's Met Gala, one of fashion's biggest nights, has finally arrived. From Cara Delevingne to Nicole Kidman. Celebrities graced the red carpet to showcase their custom-designed outfits.
One of the biggest fashion events, the 2026 Met Gala, has finally begun! Fashionistas around the world have descended on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to walk the red carpet. This year's event is co-chaired by singer Beyonce, actress Nicole Kidman, tennis player Venus Williams and fashion figure Anna Wintour. This year's theme is 'Costume Art', and the dress code is 'Fashion is Art'.
American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn graced the red carpet and arrived at the venue to celebrate the Costume Art theme at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Olympic gold medallist walked the red carpet without crutches for the first time after her horrific crash at this year's Winter Olympics. The athlete looked stunning in a white off-the-shoulder gown with intricate metallic designs layered on the gown.
The singer made her way to the red carpet in a stunning black Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello, which was adorned with sparkling silver flowers. She completed her look with minimal jewellery and natural makeup.
South Korean girl group BLACKPINK member Rose made her entrance to the event in a floor-length black gown by Saint Laurent with a massive sparkling bird on her hip. With sleek blonde hair, black stilettos, and a diamond-studded neckpiece, the idol completed her look.
This year once again Katy Perry made an exception by giving a surprise to the theme. The Roar hitmaker made quite an entrance in a white Stella McCartney gown with props included, i.e., a set of tarot cards and a face-obscuring mask, which reminds one of a fencing helmet.
British actress Gwendoline Christie known for portraying Brienne of Tarth in the HBO fantasy-drama series Game of Thrones, and the First Order stormtrooper Captain Phasma in the films Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi lived up to the theme of this year's Met Gala. She was decked in a stunning Giles Deacon red gown, accessorising with a Stephen Jones headpiece and holding a lifelike mask of her own face by artist Gillian Wearing.
Emma Chamberlain is not new to the Met Gala game! A prominent American internet personality, businesswoman, and fashion influencer attended the event dressed up in a custom Mugler by Miguel Castro Freitas. In an interaction with Vogue, ahead of the event, she said she was inspired by her artist father and wanted her multi-coloured gown to feel like a painting.