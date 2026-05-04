/Deepika Padukone will not be attending MET Gala 2026: Reports

It's now confirmed. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be skipping fashion's biggest night, the MET Gala 2026 scheduled to take place on Monday in New York. The actress has been part of the fashion gala for three consecutive years, from 2017-2019. However, the actress will be skipping the event this year. Deepika was recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport recently wth her husband, which had sparked speculations about the couple's attendance at the event.

Now, as per reports, sources have clarified that Deepika Padukone will not be attending the Met Gala this year.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the source, “Her priority has always been and continues to be films. With King slated to release at the end of this year and Raaka scheduled to release next year, her priority at the moment is to complete the shoot for these two films.”

While fans across the globe will miss seeing her serving some iconic looks at the event, but most are also eager to watch her on screen soon. She will be seen in two of the biggest films soon - King and Raka.

Deepika is busy fulfilling her professional commitments.

Days earlier, leaked images of her and Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of King surfaced online. While some said her pregnancy glow hit differently, others celebrated the King and Queen of Bollywood reuniting for a film again.

A few days ago, reports also revealed that Deepika plays a significant role in the film Raaka, and she has already wrapped the shooting sequences, which include a grand entrance and a major action sequence alongside Allu Arjun.