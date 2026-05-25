/'Moving like the exorcism worked halfway': Internet reacts to Ananya Panday's Bharatanatyam-inspired sequence in Chand Mera Dil

Chand Mera Dil was released on May 22, and the film has brought Ananya Panday to the centre of online chatter after a dance scene from the film went viral on social media. The clip showcases a Bharatanatyam-inspired performance combined with contemporary choreography and sparked sharp reactions from netizens.

Helmed by Vivek Soni, the romantic drama features Ananya alongside Lakshya, and revolves around two college students navigating love, unexpected parenthood, and emotional strain.

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What's the controversy?

The trolling began after a sequence from a college cultural event in the film began circulating online. In the scene, Ananya’s character Chandni performs in traditional attire on stage against a backdrop featuring the Nataraja idol, and Lakshya’s character watches her from the audience.

The sequence drew intense scrutiny online, and many users questioned both the choreography.

Internet reactions

Several social media posts mocked the performance. One X user wrote, "Cant keep defending Ananya Panday at this point…tf was that," while another said, "Bharatnatyam devolved in 200 BCE and ended with Ananya Pandey in 2026." "What did I just watched ?This is not Bharatnatyam this is Ananya Panday buffering between every move," said one user.

Another remarked, "This ain’t Bharatanatyam bro, she moving like the exorcism worked halfway and the demon stayed for the choreography."

One Reddit user wrote, "I learned classical dance for over 10 years and this is beyond atrocious. Someone with no experience would tell you the same. Pure disrespect towards the dance form," and another added, "I don’t know which dance she’s doing but this is everything except the Bharathanatyam."