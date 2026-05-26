/Arjun Rampal announces musical tour across USA and Canada: Check dates and cities

Major Iqbal is going on tour! Days after Arjun Rampal's clip of performing at a club went viral, the actor announced an explosive musical world tour, The Rampage Tour, across North America to bring an unforgettable musical experience to audiences worldwide. So it's a great chance for those who want to witness Rampal dropping banger beats.

Beyond his acting, Rampal is known for his physique and DJ sets. He’s often spotted at popular nightclubs taking over the console and performing hits. Most recently, he was spotted playing "Naina Bhare" from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Arjun Rampal announces North America tour, check dates

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With bigger stages, bigger energy and bigger nights, Rampal will kickstart the tour from Atlanta on May 28 and will continue with it in San Francisco on May 29, Houston on May 30, Dallas on May 31, Chicago on June 4, Washington DC on June 5, New York on June 6, Toronto on June 7, Vancouver on June 11, Los Angeles on June 13.

For those waiting for this moment, Rampal will be dropping banger beats on his recent hits.

He shared a post announcing the tour on his Instagram and said, “North America, it’s time. ✨The Rampage Tour across the USA 🇺🇸 & Canada 🇨🇦 begins next week — and we’re ready to bring an unforgettable experience your way,” he wrote in his post and added, “Get ready for electrifying music, nonstop vibes, and moments that will stay with you long after the lights go down. 🎧🔥 “

On the work front, Arjun is currently enjoying the success of Dhurandhar. In Dhar's movie, the actor has played the role of Major Iqbal. Speaking on the success of the movie in an Interview with NDTV, he said, "I'm still pinching myself; you know what I mean?"