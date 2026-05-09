/'Dhar is visiting temples, one has joined a monastery': Arjun Rampal calls Dhurandhar success 'beyond anybody’s wildest dreams'

Dhurandhar is the kind of film that comes around only once every few decades. Starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, the two-part movie has cemented its place in Indian cinema history. The success it has achieved feels like something out of a dream, something director Aditya Dhar and the entire team once only hoped for from a distance, but it has now become a reality.



As Dhurandhar continues to dominate conversations, actor Arjun Rampal has opened up about how the team is handling its overwhelming success. The two-part film boasts a powerhouse cast. Alongside Singh in the lead, it features Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, among others.



Arjun Rampal reveals how the Dhurandhar team is handling its success.

In December 2024, Aditya Dhar unveiled the world of Dhurandhar. More than six months later, with the second part also released, the buzz around the film refuses to die down. Speaking to NDTV about how the cast is processing the success, Rampal said he’s still pinching himself.

Also read: Dhurandhar: The Revenge review - It's a Ranveer Singh show but the brutal violence goes too far



"I'm still pinching myself; you know what I mean?" Arjun said while talking about the success of the movie.

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"I think for the whole team it has been phenomenal. Way, way, way beyond anybody's wildest dreams or imagination. It just throws you into a sense of gratitude," he added.



Both parts of the movie have done a business of reportedly more than Rs 2,500 crore, and despite all the celebrations the team has done, everyone is in disbelief.

When asked if he's still in touch with the team of the movie, to this, Rampal said, "Oh yeah. They're all dudes, man. They're all 'Dhurandhars'," he said before adding, "Everybody's in shock. There's so much dopamine going on."



On staying grounded, he shared that director Aditya Dhar has been visiting temples to find peace, while DOP Vikash Nowlakha has joined a monastery to reconnect spiritually.



''Vikash, I know, has joined some monastery because he wants to get grounded," the actor shared before adding,''Aditya is going to temples because he loves spending time there."



In the movie, Arjun plays the role of Major Iqbal, and his haunting portrayal has impressed everyone.

