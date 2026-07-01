/Aamir Khan to celebrate 25 years of Lagaan at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has unveiled the dates for its 17th edition, which will be held from August 13 to August 23, 2026. Ahead of the main festival, organisers have also announced a special curtain-raiser event celebrating the 25th anniversary of Lagaan, with actor-producer Aamir Khan set to attend the festivities in Melbourne.

Aamir Khan to attend

The special event will be held on 9 July in Melbourne; he will attend a special screening of the landmark film, officially flagging off this year’s festival celebrations at the iconic ACMI cinema.

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Widely regarded as one of the defining films of Indian cinema, Lagaan was only the second Indian film to receive an Academy Award nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category and continues to enjoy a lasting legacy with audiences across the world.

About the festival

Backed by the Government of Victoria, the festival has welcomed some of the biggest names from the Indian film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, A.R. Rahman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ram Charan, Vijay Sethupathi, Vicky Kaushal, Vijay Varma and Keerthy Suresh, along with acclaimed filmmakers such as Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Zoya Akhtar, Rima Das, Onir and Kabir Khan.

Speaking about this year’s festival, Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, "The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has always celebrated stories that have made a lasting impact on audiences, and there could not have been a better way to begin our 17th edition than by celebrating 25 years of Lagaan. The film is a milestone in Indian cinema and continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences around the world. We are delighted to welcome Aamir Khan to Melbourne for this special celebration and look forward to presenting another memorable edition of the festival that brings together the very best of Indian cinema."

About Lagaan

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, Lagaan was first released on June 15, 2001, and went on to become a cult classic. Set in 1893 during British colonial rule, Lagaan revolved around the story of a drought-stricken village that challenges its British rulers to a game of cricket in a bid to escape oppressive taxes. Combining sports, drama, romance, patriotism, and powerful storytelling, the film struck an emotional chord with audiences worldwide.